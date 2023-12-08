Amon-Ra St. Brown says opposing defenses have to ‘pick your poison' against Detroit Lions offense

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has emerged as a reliable force in the NFL. As his receiving abilities have gained prominence, opposing defenses have begun double-teaming him more frequently. However, this strategic shift has had an unexpected ripple effect on the Detroit Lions' aerial game. St. Brown acknowledges this, emphasizing the advantage it creates for the team.

What Did Amon-Ra St. Brown Say?

St. Brown highlights the diversity of skilled pass-catchers in the Lions' roster, which poses a challenge for defenses to cover effectively.

“I think it’s awesome when you have a bunch of guys in an offense that can make plays that are dynamic,” St. Brown told reporters. “It really just makes it hard on the defense to cover everyone, gives guys more one-on-one opportunities. You can’t double everyone. If you try to double someone, it’s going to open up other guys.“

“So, it’s nice just to have a bunch of playmakers like you said – ‘Jamo’ (Jameson Williams), me, whoever it is, (Sam) LaPorta, Jahmyr (Gibbs), David (Montgomery), ‘Lif (Kalif Raymond), Josh (Reynolds), whoever it is – that can win one-on-one. I mean, it’s awesome to have. It’s like you pick your poison as a defense, (and) we’re going to try to just go the other way.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Strategic Evolution: Amon-Ra St. Brown‘s rapid rise as a reliable NFL receiver has prompted opposing defenses to double-team him, altering defensive strategies and opening opportunities for other Detroit Lions‘ receivers. Offensive Diversity: The depth of talent within the Lions' roster, beyond St. Brown, including players like Jameson Williams, Sam LaPorta, Jahmyr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Kalif Raymond, and Josh Reynolds, challenges defenses and creates one-on-one matchups. Defensive Dilemma: Defenses face a complex dilemma when defending against the Lions—either focus on neutralizing St. Brown and risk exposing other playmakers or distribute attention evenly and allow numerous Lions' receivers favorable matchups, highlighting the team's offensive prowess.

The Bottom Line – Picking the Poison

Amon-Ra St. Brown's ascendancy has not only elevated his status as a receiver but has strategically reshaped how defenses approach the Detroit Lions passing game. While his increased attention might seem limiting, it opens avenues for the Lions' other talented receivers. The Lions, boasting a multitude of capable playmakers, present a formidable challenge for defenses, showcasing the essence of ‘picking the poison' when attempting to thwart their multifaceted offensive approach.