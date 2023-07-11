Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
AD-FREE
Search
Lions Notes

Amon-Ra St. Brown to take over NFL Network

By W.G. Brady
0
0

This week, football fans will have their screens lit up with the presence of Detroit Lions wide receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown. St. Brown is set to dominate the NFL Network's programming on Monday night, and then again on Tuesday. On Monday night, he will make an appearance on NFL Total Access at 7 PM ET. Then, on Tuesday, he will take over the entire channel, starting from 1 PM ET.

Amon-Ra St. Brown 2023 Detroit Lions Pro Football Focus Jamaal Williams Jameson Williams NFL WR Rankings NFL Top 100 NFL Network

Amon-Ra St. Brown to take over NFL Network

According to A to Z Sports, it will be a day fully dedicated to the Lions, with the NFL Network airing episodes of Hard Knocks, Calvin Johnson‘s Football Life, as well as the Lions' Week 2 and Week 13 games from the 2021 season against the Commanders and the Vikings, respectively. Although more content may be added, these are the highlights advertised so far.

St. Brown's media takeover on the NFL Network promises to be an exciting and engaging event for fans and showcases the growing prominence of the talented wide receiver.

Key Points

  • St. Brown will have a significant presence on the NFL Network this week.
  • St. Brown will appear on NFL Total Access on Monday night and then take over the entire channel on Tuesday.
  • The NFL Network will air episodes of Hard Knocks, Calvin Johnson's Football Life, and Lions' games from the 2021 season.
  • St. Brown's media presence underscores his growing prominence as a talented wide receiver in the NFL.

Bottom Line – A Star in the Making

Amon-Ra St. Brown's media takeover on the NFL Network presents an exciting opportunity for fans to witness the ascent of a future star. This showcase not only celebrates St. Brown's achievements on the field but also provides a glimpse into his character and personality. The extensive coverage amplifies his presence in the league and elevates his status as a talented wide receiver. As fans eagerly tune in to watch St. Brown's NFL Network takeover, they witness the emergence of a young player with immense potential and the promise of an exciting future in the NFL.

Previous article
Detroit Lions may have just teased a new uniform for 2024

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Lions NotesW.G. Brady -

Detroit Lions may have just teased a new uniform for 2024

The Detroit Lions recent tweet has many fans thinking it is a tease for a new uniform.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.