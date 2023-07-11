This week, football fans will have their screens lit up with the presence of Detroit Lions wide receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown. St. Brown is set to dominate the NFL Network's programming on Monday night, and then again on Tuesday. On Monday night, he will make an appearance on NFL Total Access at 7 PM ET. Then, on Tuesday, he will take over the entire channel, starting from 1 PM ET.

Amon-Ra St. Brown to take over NFL Network

According to A to Z Sports, it will be a day fully dedicated to the Lions, with the NFL Network airing episodes of Hard Knocks, Calvin Johnson‘s Football Life, as well as the Lions' Week 2 and Week 13 games from the 2021 season against the Commanders and the Vikings, respectively. Although more content may be added, these are the highlights advertised so far.

St. Brown's media takeover on the NFL Network promises to be an exciting and engaging event for fans and showcases the growing prominence of the talented wide receiver.

