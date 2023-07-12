Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions Notes

Amon-Ra St. Brown trolls Green Bay Packers and their fans on NFL Network

By W.G. Brady
0
0

As we previously passed along, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown took over the NFL Network on Tuesday. St. Brown took over programming on the network from 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday to 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning. As you will see below, St. Brown decided to air an old NFL game, and his intention had to be to troll the Green Bay Packers and their fans.

Amon-Ra St. Brown 2023 Detroit Lions Equanimeous St. Brown DeAndre Hopkins NFL Draft Green Bay Packers

St. Brown trolls Green Bay Packers and their fans

St. Brown was in charge of everything that aired on the NFL Network during his time slot. Here is what he decided on. See if you can figure out how he took a shot at the Packers and their fans.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Green Bay Packers

That's right, folks! St. Brown decided to air the 2014 NFC Championship Game between the Packers and Seahawks. In case you do not remember, that is the game in which Aaron Rodgers and the Packers had an epic meltdown before losing the game.

Bottom Line: Well played, Amon-Ra!

There is no way St. Brown would have chosen to re-air the 2014 NFC Championship Game unless he had the intention to take a jab at the Packers and their fans. Well played, Amon-Ra! PLEASE, keep the jabs coming!

Previous article
NFL Films announces New York Jets as Hard Knocks participant for 2023

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

NFL News ReportsW.G. Brady -

NFL Films announces New York Jets as Hard Knocks participant for 2023

We know know NFL team will be the focal point for Hard Knocks.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.