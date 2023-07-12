Amon-Ra St. Brown trolls Green Bay Packers and their fans on NFL Network

As we previously passed along, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown took over the NFL Network on Tuesday. St. Brown took over programming on the network from 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday to 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning. As you will see below, St. Brown decided to air an old NFL game, and his intention had to be to troll the Green Bay Packers and their fans.

St. Brown trolls Green Bay Packers and their fans

St. Brown was in charge of everything that aired on the NFL Network during his time slot. Here is what he decided on. See if you can figure out how he took a shot at the Packers and their fans.

That's right, folks! St. Brown decided to air the 2014 NFC Championship Game between the Packers and Seahawks. In case you do not remember, that is the game in which Aaron Rodgers and the Packers had an epic meltdown before losing the game.

Bottom Line: Well played, Amon-Ra!

There is no way St. Brown would have chosen to re-air the 2014 NFC Championship Game unless he had the intention to take a jab at the Packers and their fans. Well played, Amon-Ra! PLEASE, keep the jabs coming!