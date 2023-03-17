Amon-Ra St. Brown wishes Jamaal Williams would still be a Lion

The Detroit Lions surprised many by moving on from running back Jamaal Williams in the opening week of NFL free agency and instead signing former Chicago Bears RB, David Montgomery. Williams was a beloved emotional leader on the team, and negotiations had taken place to bring him back. Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother Equanimeous, who has played with both Williams and Montgomery, discussed the move on their podcast. Amon-Ra expressed his wish that Williams was still on the Lions' team but understood that Detroit couldn't sign both him and Montgomery. He is excited to see what Williams will do with his new team, the New Orleans Saints. Equanimeous, who was close with Montgomery during their time with the Bears, said the Lions are getting a “great” running back.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother talk about Jamaal Williams and David Montgomery

“Shout out Jamaal, man,” Amon-Ra said on the podcast. “I’m excited for him. I think that’s a good fit, honestly. I know they have Kamara there. I already know he’s going to run hard. That’s what he does. I’m just excited to see him, I wish he would have been on the Lions, but I know how things worked out. We signed David Montgomery, so probably couldn’t afford both of them. But I’m excited to see what he does with the Saints.”

“You guys are getting a great running back to replace him in David,” Equanimeous said in response to Amon-Ra. “I had him here and he’s a great running back. So you guys will be okay, he’ll be fine, and everybody’s going to do great next year. It’s gonna be a win-win for both teams.”

“I know they are sad to see Jamaal go, but he's (talking about David Montgomery) one of the hardest running backs I’ve ever seen run the ball. I just remember being on the Packers and playing against him and just thinking like, ‘Damn, we cannot tackle this man.’ I’m pissed to see him go. Um, you know, me and him are close. We talk a lot of shit. It’s always fun and games, but I told him, ‘Congrats.’”

Big Picture: Lions' running back situation

The Lions' decision to move on from Jamaal Williams to signe David Montgomery is significant because the running game is a crucial part of any team's offensive strategy. The Lions are hoping that Montgomery can replicate or even improve on Williams' performance while also bringing something new to the table. It remains to be seen how this decision will impact the Lions' season and whether it will pay off in the long run.

The Bottom Line – Goodbye, Jamaal… Hello David Montgomery

The Lions' decision to move on from Jamaal Williams and make David Montgomery their starting running back was unexpected, but the team clearly believes that Montgomery has something special to offer. Fans will have to wait and see how this decision plays out, but it's clear that Amon-Ra St. Brown and Equanimeous St. Brown both have a lot of respect for Williams and Montgomery, which speaks to the quality of both players. The Lions' backfield situation is one to watch as the season approaches.