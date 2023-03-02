Amon-Ra St. Brown comments on Ben Johnson’s potential successor

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had a remarkable first season, leading to interest from multiple teams for head coach positions. However, Johnson declined offers and opted to stay with the Lions, who rewarded him with a raise. While Johnson's success is evident, it's only a matter of time before he moves on to a head coaching role, leaving the question of his successor. Passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand appears to be a leading candidate, and Amon-Ra St. Brown recently shared his thoughts on Engstrand's potential promotion, stating that he loves the coach, his understanding of football, and his attention to detail in coaching the passing game.

Key Points

Johnson declined offers from other teams and chose to stay with the Lions

Johnson's success raises the question of his potential successor

Engstrand, the Lions' passing game coordinator, is a leading candidate for the job

St. Brown praised Engstrand's coaching abilities and understanding of the passing game

Amon-Ra St. Brown praises Tanner Engstrand

“I love Tanner,” St. Brown said. “He’s an awesome guy, awesome coach. He really understands football, he understands the pass game. He’s super detailed when he coaches. He goes through film with us a lot during the season with the wideouts and the tight ends and whatnot.”

The Big Picture: Detroit Lions' Offensive Future and Coaching Prospects

- Advertisement -

Ben Johnson's decision to remain with the Lions is a testament to the team's commitment to building a successful program. However, as a talented coach, Johnson will inevitably receive offers from other teams, leaving the Lions to consider his potential successor. Engstrand, who has worked closely with Johnson, appears to be a suitable candidate, having earned the respect of players like St. Brown. The Lions' passing game future is heavily reliant on the coaching staff's expertise, and selecting the right successor to Johnson is crucial for continued success.

The Bottom Line – Who Will Lead the Lions' Offense?

The Lions' success on the field is heavily reliant on the coaching staff's expertise, and selecting the right candidate to succeed Johnson is critical. Engstrand appears to be a suitable option, having earned praise from players like St. Brown for his coaching abilities and attention to detail. As the Lions continue to build their program, the passing game's future rests on the team's coaching prospects. Only time will tell who will take over the reins from Johnson, but the Lions' commitment to building a successful program remains unwavering.