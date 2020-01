In one of the most shocking and saddening moments in sports history, NBA legend Kobe Bryant was pronounced dead at the scene of a helicopter crash in Southern California earlier today.

Just earlier this week was the anniversary of one of the greatest individual performances in league history. Bryant scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors at Staples Center on January 22, 2006:

Brant won five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVPs and was the 2008 NBA MVP.