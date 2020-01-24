Antonio Brown appears in court wearing anti-suicide smock [Photo]

Late on Thursday night, news broke that former NFL receiver Antonio Brown, who had a warrant out for his arrest, had turned himself in to authorities.

According to reports, Brown appeared in court on Friday wearing an anti-suicide smock.

Brown’s bond was set at $100,000 for the burglary and battery charge which has been brought against him.

Brown was ordered by the judge to wear a GPS monitor, surrender his passport, and undergo a mental health evaluation.

