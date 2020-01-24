34.4 F
Detroit
Friday, January 24, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Antonio Brown appears in court wearing anti-suicide smock [Photo]

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Antonio Brown appears in court wearing anti-suicide smock [Photo]

Late on Thursday night, news broke that former NFL receiver Antonio Brown, who had a warrant out for his...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Where Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings stand one month before NHL trade deadline

We have just one month before the NHL trade deadline comes and goes and for the Detroit Red Wings...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Report: Detroit Lions could be heading abroad in 2020

The Detroit Lions 2020 regular-season schedule will not be released until sometime in April, but it sounds like there...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Late on Thursday night, news broke that former NFL receiver Antonio Brown, who had a warrant out for his arrest, had turned himself in to authorities.

Embed from Getty Images

According to reports, Brown appeared in court on Friday wearing an anti-suicide smock.

Brown’s bond was set at $100,000 for the burglary and battery charge which has been brought against him.

Brown was ordered by the judge to wear a GPS monitor, surrender his passport, and undergo a mental health evaluation.

Antonio is obviously dealing with some demons and we pray that he gets the help he needs.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleWhere Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings stand one month before NHL trade deadline

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Antonio Brown appears in court wearing anti-suicide smock [Photo]

Late on Thursday night, news broke that former NFL receiver Antonio Brown, who had a warrant out for his...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Where Steve Yzerman and the Detroit Red Wings stand one month before NHL trade deadline

Arnold Powell - 0
We have just one month before the NHL trade deadline comes and goes and for the Detroit Red Wings and GM Steve Yzerman, the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Report: Detroit Lions could be heading abroad in 2020

Arnold Powell - 0
The Detroit Lions 2020 regular-season schedule will not be released until sometime in April, but it sounds like there is a chance they could...
Read more
U of M News

ESPN writer says Michigan is second-tier program heading into 2020 season

Arnold Powell - 0
Heading into the 2019 season, Las Vegas Sportsbooks listed Michigan as a favorite in every single game of their schedule, including their season-finale against...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

3 Free Agent outfielders the Detroit Tigers are likely considering

Don Drysdale - 0
After an embarrassing 2019 season that saw the Detroit Tigers own the worst record in Major League Baseball, GM Al Avila says it is...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Report: Detroit Lions could be heading abroad in 2020

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
The Detroit Lions 2020 regular-season schedule will not be released until sometime in April, but it sounds like there is a chance they could...
Read more

Darius Slay to honor memory of Marvin Jones son at Pro Bowl

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
In December, the sad news broke that Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr.’s son Marlo had passed away. Now, Lions CB Darius Slay is honoring...
Read more

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator calls out Detroit Lions fans, media

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
On Thursday, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh joined The Jamie and Stoney Show on 97.1 The Ticket and he called out Detroit...
Read more

How the Detroit Lions can draft DL who says he will be ‘better’ than Aaron Donald

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Every season there is at least one player who goes from a projected mid to late 1st round pick to a top 10 selection. http://gty.im/1187519404 This...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.