Arrest warrant issued for Bills LB Von Miller

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller is facing legal troubles following a recent incident. According to multiple reports, Dallas police officials have confirmed that an arrest warrant has been issued for Miller on a charge of assaulting a pregnant person. The incident, which allegedly occurred at a residence in the Uptown area of Dallas, involved an argument between Miller and his girlfriend, who is reported to be the victim. According to police, Miller had left the scene before officers arrived. The victim, while not hospitalized, received treatment for minor injuries at the scene.

Details of the Alleged Incident

Police responded to a call regarding a “major disturbance” at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of North Harwood. During the argument, Miller allegedly assaulted the victim. Miller, a 34-year-old native of DeSoto, Texas, has not been arrested as of 10 a.m. Thursday. In Texas, a charge of assaulting a pregnant person constitutes a third-degree felony.

Buffalo Bills Release Statement

Here is the statement that the Bills released just moments ago:

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller. We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

The Big Picture: Legal Process Underway

The issuance of an arrest warrant against Von Miller is a significant legal development, with a process underway to address the charges. The nature of the charges is serious, involving alleged assault against a pregnant individual. The resolution of this case will follow the due course of legal proceedings.

