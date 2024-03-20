fb
Detroit Pistons sign Chimezie Metu

The Detroit Pistons sign Chimezie Metu, who has played in the NBA for 5 years.

Detroit Lions EDGE Marcus Davenport Contract Details: A Steal for Detroit?

The Marcus Davenport contract details reveal a steal for the Detroit Lions.

Detroit Lions OG Kevin Zeitler comments on viral video

Here are the Kevin Zeitler comments about the viral video.
W.G. Brady

Arrest Warrant issued for Cameron Sutton of Detroit Lions

Lions News Reports

Arrest Warrant issued for Cameron Sutton

According to a tweet from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old man by the name of Cameron Sutton.

“The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in locating a wanted subject: Cameron Sutton, 29. He is wanted for Aggravated Battery – Domestic Violence. He may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a plate number of FL-AZ33QB. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cameron Sutton, please call 813-247-8200.”

As you can see in the photo below, the man in the photo appears to be Detroit Lions cornerback, Cameron Sutton, who just so happens to be 29 years old.

More to come…

Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions to host DJ Reader for visit

This may not be the HUGE splash some Detroit Lions fans were hoping for, but it would be a pretty big one.
Lions Notes

Mike Greenberg says Detroit Lions ‘Missed their window’

Mike Greenberg says Detroit Lions have been passed by the Green Bay Packers and that they have missed their Super Bowl window.
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions DE Romeo Okwara Announces He Is Stepping Away from Football

After 8 seasons in the NFL, Romeo Okwara Announces He Is Stepping Away from Football.
Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions Should Sign Kevin Zeitler to Replace Jonah Jackson

The Detroit Lions Should Sign Kevin Zeitler, who was a Pro Bowl player in 2023.
Red Wings News Reports

Detroit Red Wings admit they ‘must be better’ after dropping 6th straight game

Can they salvage the season? Detroit Red Wings admit things aren't going right after their latest concerning setback.
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

W.G. Brady -
W.G. Brady -
W.G. Brady -
