Arrest Warrant issued for Cameron Sutton of Detroit Lions

Arrest Warrant issued for Cameron Sutton

According to a tweet from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, a warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old man by the name of Cameron Sutton.

“The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance in locating a wanted subject: Cameron Sutton, 29. He is wanted for Aggravated Battery – Domestic Violence. He may be driving a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with a plate number of FL-AZ33QB. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Cameron Sutton, please call 813-247-8200.”

As you can see in the photo below, the man in the photo appears to be Detroit Lions cornerback, Cameron Sutton, who just so happens to be 29 years old.

More to come…