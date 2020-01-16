32.5 F
Detroit
Thursday, January 16, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Arrest warrant issued for Odell Beckham Jr. following ‘butt slap’ of a police officer [Video]

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Arrest warrant issued for Odell Beckham Jr. following ‘butt slap’ of a police officer [Video]

According to a report from Nola.com, an arrest warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr....
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Joe Louis Arena refuses to go quietly into the night

When the demolition of the Joe Louis Arena was originally scheduled, the plan was to have it completely down...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

NFL’s ‘A Bad Lip Reading’ 2019 includes Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford

It's that time of year again when "Bad Lip Reading" prepares to release their latest NFL edition. But before the...
Read more
Arnold Powell

According to a report from Nola.com, an arrest warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. following a “butt slapping” incident that occurred in the LSU locker room following Monday’s National Championship game.

Embed from Getty Images

From Nola.com:

New Orleans police on Thursday morning obtained an arrest warrant accusing NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. of simple battery in relation to a locker room interaction he had with a Superdome police officer Monday night. 

A police spokesman said the warrant was issued after a video showed Beckham apparently slapping an officer’s buttocks after LSU’s championship game.

A law enforcement source said authorities originally sought a warrant for a misdemeanor sexual battery charge, but it was declined by a judge.

Here is the video which shows Beckham Jr. slapping a police officer’s butt.

Nation, is this a big deal?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceRAMON ANTONIO VARGAS
ViaNola
Previous articleJoe Louis Arena refuses to go quietly into the night

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Arrest warrant issued for Odell Beckham Jr. following ‘butt slap’ of a police officer [Video]

According to a report from Nola.com, an arrest warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr....
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Joe Louis Arena refuses to go quietly into the night

Arnold Powell - 0
When the demolition of the Joe Louis Arena was originally scheduled, the plan was to have it completely down by March of 2020. http://gty.im/57212249 Well, according...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFL’s ‘A Bad Lip Reading’ 2019 includes Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford

Arnold Powell - 0
It's that time of year again when "Bad Lip Reading" prepares to release their latest NFL edition. But before the 2020 edition is released, we...
Read more
General Topic

Watch Pistons’ Rookie Sekou Doumbouya score career-high 24 points [Video]

Charlie Harrison IV - 0
Pistons' first-round Rookie Sekou Doumbouya finished tonight's victory against the Boston Celtics with a career-high 24 points. Doumbouya, making his eighth consecutive start, has...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Former Oakland University standout Kendrick Nunn breaks NBA record

Don Drysdale - 0
After transferring from Illinois to Oakland University following his junior season, Kendrick Nunn quickly became a household name for anyone who was a fan...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

NFL’s ‘A Bad Lip Reading’ 2019 includes Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
It's that time of year again when "Bad Lip Reading" prepares to release their latest NFL edition. But before the 2020 edition is released, we...
Read more

Detroit Lions release epic ‘Goin’ Nuts with T.J.’ bloopers video

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
If you have been watching former Detroit Lions OL T.J. Lang's 'Goin' Nuts with T.J.' series this season, you have certainly had quite a...
Read more

Former Detroit Lion Alex Karras elected to Hall of Fame

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
He is finally in! On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that former Detroit Lion Alex Karras will be a member of their...
Read more

Former Michigan QB Tom Brady roasts Julian Edelman after his arrest

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady had a little fun at his teammate's expense! Patriots receiver and punt returner Julian Edelman was arrested in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.