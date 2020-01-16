Arrest warrant issued for Odell Beckham Jr. following ‘butt slap’ of a police officer [Video]

According to a report from Nola.com, an arrest warrant has been issued for Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. following a “butt slapping” incident that occurred in the LSU locker room following Monday’s National Championship game.

Embed from Getty Images

From Nola.com:

New Orleans police on Thursday morning obtained an arrest warrant accusing NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. of simple battery in relation to a locker room interaction he had with a Superdome police officer Monday night.

A police spokesman said the warrant was issued after a video showed Beckham apparently slapping an officer’s buttocks after LSU’s championship game.

A law enforcement source said authorities originally sought a warrant for a misdemeanor sexual battery charge, but it was declined by a judge.

Here is the video which shows Beckham Jr. slapping a police officer’s butt.

OBJ wasn’t gonna let that officer spoil the fun.. told him to get the gat. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sWoWj53r42 — 🕊 (@wannabjoyful) January 14, 2020

Nation, is this a big deal?