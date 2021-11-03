Atlanta Braves win 1st World Series title since 1995

Things were a bit different in 1995. A gallon of gasoline cost a mere $1.15. The No 1. song in the country was “Gangsta’s Paradise” by Coolio featuring L.V. And the top two shows on television were ER and Seinfeld.

Such was life the last time that the Atlanta Braves enjoyed World Series glory. But 26 years of futility have gone by the wayside tonight in Houston thanks to a dominating 7-0 victory over the Houston Astros in Game 6 of the Fall Classic.

It’s their third overall championship, with previous titles coming in 1914 and 1957.

The long ball powered the Braves to victory tonight. A 3-run bomb by Jorge Soler got things going for the Braves in the top of the 3rd inning, and they never looked back. A two-run shot from Dansby Swanson would increase the lead to five runs in the top of the 5th, while Freddie Freeman would go yard with a solo shot in the top of the 7th. Meanwhile, starter Max Fried would toss six shutout innings.