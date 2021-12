On Sunday, the Atlanta Falcons will look to keep their playoff hopes alive when they host a Detroit Lions team that is not in the mood to roll over for anyone.

Just moments ago, the Falcons released their initial Week 16 Injury Report.

Player Position Injury Wed Thu Fri Game Status Tajae Sharpe WR Foot DNP (-) Deion Jones ILB Illness DNP (-) Chris Lindstrom G Personal matter DNP (-) Tyeler Davison DL Illness DNP