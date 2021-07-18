Authorities dealing with active bomb situation on Mackinac Bridge

Sharing is caring!

We know this is not related to sports but we also know that a lot of you may be traveling to or from the Upper Peninsula this weekend and this may be of interest to you.

According to the Michigan State Police, authorities are dealing with an active bomb threat situation on the Mackinac Bridge. Traffic has been stopped in both directions as a bomb squad and K-9 units are on the scene.

There has also been speculation that the feds are also on the scene.

Stay safe out there!

