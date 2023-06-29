Axel Sandin Pellikka’s selection by the Detroit Red Wings met with fan approval

Axel Sandin Pellikka is the newest draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings putting to rest the hopes of fans who were hoping that they would dangle one (or even both) of their top-17 NHL Draft picks from this evening's opening night of the NHL Draft to use as trade bait in exchange for offensive help.

Axel Sandin Pellikka is an impressive Swedish blue liner

Nobody needs to tell Red Wings fans of their vast and successful history of Swedish talent over the years, and they'll be hoping that Sandin Pellikka is part of the next wave of Swedish royalty in Detroit.

Per Elite Prospects, he “is an offensive defenceman with legitimate first-unit power play upside. His puck skills, playmaking, shot, and the ability to walk an offensive blue line make him a credible scoring threat with the puck on his stick, as does his ability to process options and make plays at speed off the rush.”

Reaction from Red Wings fans once again poured in

As with the pick of Danielson, Red Wings fans had plenty to say when it came to what they thought of the pick of Sandin Pellikka:

Wrapping It Up: Welcome to Detroit, Axel!

While it's a near certainty that absolutely no defenseman in future Red Wings history will ever compare to the great Nicklas Lidstrom, the team is understandably hoping that their pick of his fellow Swede will pay off in the long run.

Best of luck to Axel in his next professional season in the SHL as he continues his development before donning the Winged Wheel!