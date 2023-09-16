Barry Sanders' message for Detroit Lions fans during statue ceremony speech

In a momentous event, the Detroit Lions paid tribute to their iconic player, Barry Sanders, by unveiling an impressive 8-foot-tall bronze statue at Ford Field. The statue stands as a lasting testament to the legacy of the greatest player in franchise history.

Why it Matters

The ceremony was a star-studded affair, with several Lions luminaries and team officials in attendance. Among those present were Lomas Brown, Calvin Johnson, Chris Spielman, Brad Holmes, Sheila Hamp, and Wayne Fontes. It was a gathering of Lions past and present, underscoring the profound impact Sanders had on the team and its enduring legacy.

This monumental statue will have a permanent residence within Ford Field, serving as a source of inspiration and admiration for fans and players alike. Its unveiling also coincided with the anticipation of the Lions' home opener against the Seattle Seahawks, adding an extra layer of significance to the occasion.

What message did Barry Sanders have for the Fans?

During his speech, Barry Sanders conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the Lions faithful. He acknowledged the unwavering support he received throughout his career, expressing the difficulty of truly conveying how much it meant to him. The roar of Lions fans at both the Silverdome and Ford Field echoed his sentiment, creating a deep and lasting connection between the player and the city.

“If I could, I would go out to each and every Lions fan, give you a hug, tell you how much I appreciate you,” Sanders said during the ceremony. “It’s been such a wonderful journey for me, just being lifted up and cheered on by all the Lions fans out there, and the Barry Sanders fans. I really appreciate it. It’s hard to express how much you really mean to me. So, thank you, thank you, thank you SO much all of you Lions fans for packing the Silverdome, and packing Ford Field. We had some great times together.”

Bottom Line – A Monument to Greatness

As the bronze figure of Barry Sanders stands tall at Ford Field, it encapsulates not only his remarkable career but also the passion and loyalty of Lions fans. This ceremony was a poignant moment in the franchise's history, celebrating a player who captured the hearts of football enthusiasts across the nation. It's a testament to the enduring legacy of Barry Sanders and the profound impact he had on the Detroit Lions and the sport of football.