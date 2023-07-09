If you happen to be a fan of the Detroit Lions, or even if you are not, you likely agree that Barry Sanders is the greatest running back of all time. In fact, had Barry not decided to retire early, and instead played a few more seasons, he would be the NFL's all-time rushing leader. But, did you know that Barry did not play running back until he was a senior in high school?

Barry did not start out as a running back

In a recent tweet, Barry's agent, J.B. Bernstein spit out a fact about the Hall of Famer that not many people know.

“Little known fact, Barry's entire high school highlight tape was compiled from the eight games he played RB his senior year,” Bernstein tweeted in response to a tweet from Barry. “The first three seasons of his high school career he played defense. #GoatofGoats“

Barry Sanders once led his team in TDs… WITHOUT playing offense!

If you thought Bernstein's tidbit of information was eye-opening, Barry's response was even more impressive.

“I did lead the team in TDs my junior year when I was defense by returning INTs and Kicks J.B.” Barry replied.

Bottom Line: WOW!

That's right, folks! Not only did Barry not play running back until the eight games he played the positions during his senior season in high school, but he actually led the team in touchdowns while playing defense and returning kicks as a junior! Sanders is truly the GOAT!