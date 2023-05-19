Barry Sanders, other NFL personalities react to Jim Brown’s death

A giant in the NFL community passed away peacefully last night, and as soon as the news came through today, the reactions and tributes began pouring in. Former Cleveland Browns RB Jim Brown, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in history, died at 87 years of age at his Los Angeles home surrounded by family. Naturally, one of the first responses in memoriam was former Detroit Lions RB Barry Sanders.

Tributes from Barry Sanders and other NFL figures are pouring in

First, let's look at what Hall of Fame RB Barry Sanders had to say upon delivering the sad news, speaking about his friendship and his impact on the NFL.

Multiple other reactions have come through:

Wrapping It Up: Jim Brown will be missed

Simply put, few other players who ever suited up in the NFL had as big of an impact on the field as Jim Brown during his playing days and subsequent years with his work as a social activist for good causes.

Brown's legacy as one of the icons in professional sports is secure, and his influence will be felt for generations to come.