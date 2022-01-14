Barry Sanders says Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell ‘knows what it takes to win’

If you only look at Dan Campbell’s record with the Detroit Lions during his first season as their head coach in a vacuum, you may think to yourself, “man, this guy is clearly in over his head.”

But if you have actually paid attention to what is going on with the Lions you are well aware that there are a ton of positives to take away from Campbell’s first year in the Motor City and it sure feels like something good is about to happen.

On Friday, Lions legend Barry Sanders joined the crew on Good Morning Football and he explained that Campbell “knows what it takes to win.”

“I think coach Campbell has a better handle on what he’s facing. Anytime you lose 13 games, you know you’ve got work to do. … But we’re looking up. Coach Campbell, he knows what it takes to win. Now it’s about continuing to instill that in the players.”

Nation, do you agree with Sanders that the Lions are trending in the right direction, or are you part of the minority that thinks Campbell is in over his head?