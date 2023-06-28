Barry Sanders talks about being a Michigan State dad

Barry Sanders, the esteemed Hall of Fame running back of the Detroit Lions, has seamlessly transitioned from his illustrious career on the field to a new role as a Michigan State dad. His son, Nick, recently joined head coach Tom Izzo and the Spartans as a walk-on shooting guard, marking a significant milestone for the Sanders family. While Barry excelled in his own athletic endeavors, he now finds joy and fulfillment in supporting his son's journey and witnessing him thrive under the guidance of Izzo.

During an interview with the Detroit Free Press, Barry talked about how much he loves being and MSU dad.

“It's probably my most favorite thing to do in life, just being an MSU dad and enjoying seeing the team and seeing Nick and Coach (Tom) Izzo,” Sanders said.

Barry admitted that Nick's decision to become a Spartan came at the last minute.

“I would say it sort of came together kind of last minute, honestly,” Sanders said. “They (MSU) weren't probably in the picture very early on. I think during graduation night it was all set up for him to go to Howard and then following the graduation is when we met with Coach Izzo and we were like, ‘I think this is a much better option.”

Barry shifting gears from being a bona fide athletic legend to a beaming MSU dad magnifies the profound bonds that can be fostered through sports, as well as the everlasting influence of a mentor par excellence like Coach Tom Izzo. As the Sanders family embarks on this collective voyage, they embody the virtues of wholeheartedness, dedication, and the relentless pursuit of greatness. With the sage counsel of Izzo and the unwavering support of none other than Barry himself, Nick is destined for a bright future, even if it doesn't entail dominating the basketball court.