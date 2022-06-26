Barry Sanders seems pretty happy that the Detroit Pistons landed Jaden Ivey in the NBA Draft.

With the No. 5 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, which took place on Thursday night, the Pistons happily selected Purdue guard, Jaden Ivey

After hearing his name called by NBA commissioner Adam Silver, Ivey was overcome with emotion because he had been praying that he would be selected by the Pistons.

Ivey added that being selected by the Pistons is a “dream come true.”

“This is a dream come true for sure…my family having Detroit ties, my grandfather having played for the Detroit Lions. When I heard my name called it was just a dream come true.”

Barry Sanders tweets message for Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey

Jaden Ivey’s grandfather, James Hunter, was selected by the Detroit Lions with the No. 10 overall pick in the 1976 NFL Draft. Hunter, who was a defensive back with the Lions, intercepted 27 passes in 86 career games.

On Sunday, Lions legend Barry Sanders took to Twitter to post a little message for Ivey.

“Congrats to all @NBA draftees, but a special Welcome home to @IveyJaden & congrats to @DetroitPistons on a great draft. I knew your grandfather James Hunter & I know he would be proud of you. Can’t wait to see you in action this season. #Detroit”

Ivey quickly saw the tweet and responded with “OG”, which is short for “Original Gangsta”.

