MLB News Reports

Bases loaded, tie game, full count, 9th inning – out due to pitch clock! [Video]

By Jeff Bilbrey
2
0

WOW!

Today has been a first for many as the pitch clock rolled out across the league. In the most amazing example of how this new rule is affecting the game, the Braves were put in a position that no team will want to happen in the regular season.

Tie game. Ninth inning. Bases loaded. Full count. It's every batter's dream; only Cal Conley of the Braves didn't get set in the batter's box with 8 seconds left on the pitch clock.

Strike Three.

Game over.

Watch the unbelievable video below.

