Belleville DT Damon Payne commits to Alabama

He’s the number one ranked player in the state of Michigan, and he’ll be taking his talents to a school that knows a thing or two about winning.

Belleville defensive tackle Damon Payne, who is the No. 14 overall prospect in the country and first overall from the Mitten State, has officially committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The 6-foot-3, 297-lb. Payne had been also considering offers from Kentucky, Arizona State, Auburn and USC.

Last season with Belleville, he recorded 59 tackles (22 for loss), and eight sacks.

Check out what Charles Power of 247Sports had to say about Payne:

“Stoutly built defensive lineman with a well-proportioned build. Doesn’t carry much bad weight on his frame despite already being around 300 pounds. Has registered as a good athlete for the position with strong short area quickness and burst in combine settings prior to his junior season. Works as a two-way lineman at Belleville and has played both ways at camps early in his career before settling in as a defensive tackle prospect. Plays with a high-level combination of first-step quickness and strength at the point of attack. Shows the ability to create disruption as an interior pass rusher with the burst off the ball paired with a low pad level. Has active hands and already developed technically with effective push-pull and rip moves at this stage. Also shows the strength in his base to anchor and make plays as a run defender. Can continue progressing as from a production standpoint on the defensive side (plays both ways) and as a pursuit defender. Projects as a multi-year starter at the Power Five level with the upside to develop into an early round NFL Draft selection.”

We wish him the best of luck with the Crimson Tide!

– – Quotes via Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports Link – –