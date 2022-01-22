Bengals QB Joe Burrow reveals what K Evan McPherson said before drilling game-winning kick vs. Titans [Video]

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson has ice water in his freaking veins!
On Saturday, McPherson was perfect on his field-goal attempts, including drilling a 52-yard game-winner to beat the Tennessee Titans 19-16 in their AFC Divisional Round playoff game.
Following the game, Bengals QB Joe Burrow revealed what McPherson said before attempting the game-winning kick and it is perfection.
“Looks like we’re going to the AFC Championship,” McPherson said.
