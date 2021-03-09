Big Ten Basketball Championship trophy delivered to Michigan locker room [PHOTO]

Sharing is caring!

The Michigan Wolverines are Big Ten champions, despite the whining from Illinois Fighting Illini Athletic Director Josh Whitman.

And to that end, the Wolverines hosted a special guest inside their locker room at Crisler Arena this afternoon – the Big Ten Basketball championship trophy.

We got a little something after practice today … 🏆 We hear @them_den has some of the swag!#GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/d1t0r3oNUe — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 9, 2021

Despite a strongly worded letter that Whitman sent out to fans this afternoon, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard would have none of it, saying earlier this week that he won’t allow anyone to take away from the accomplishments of his players.

“I don’t get into that stuff, man. You’re not gonna get any sound-bytes from me or any bulletin board (expletive deleted), I don’t care about any of that stuff,” Howard said. “I just care that we’re Big Ten champs and I’m so proud of our guys for working their butts off since June and grinding. All the unknowns, being able to pivot and sacrifice what their college life is supposed to be like.”

“But still manage to have a season and then be stars in their own role. That’s amazing what our student-athletes were able to endure and overcome and then at the same time accomplish something special, that’s the Big Ten title. So I’m not gonna let anyone — I repeat, anyone — try to ruin it for them. They earned it.”