Big Ten Football unveils ‘Flex Protect Plus’ schedule format for 2024-2025

Big Ten Football has made a significant announcement regarding the upcoming 2024 and 2025 football seasons. With the inclusion of UCLA and USC into the conference, the Big Ten will expand to 16 teams, eliminating the divisional format. In addition to this expansion, the 2024 season will introduce the innovative ‘Flex Protect Plus' model, designed to optimize matchups while preserving historic and geographic rivalries within the conference.

The introduction of the ‘Flex Protect Plus' model aims to provide a combination of protected opponents and rotating opponents for each university. This ensures that every member institution plays nine intraconference games per season while facing every other conference opponent at least twice within a four-year period, once at home and once away. The conference schedules will consist of 11 protected matchups, featuring a blend of historical rivalries, geographic rivalries, and trophy games.

Key Points: Breaking It Down

Here are the home/away opponents for each team in 2024 and 2025:

