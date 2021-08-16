Biggest takeaways from Detroit Lions HC Dan Campbell’s Monday presser

Prior to Monday afternoon’s practice, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media.

Here are the biggest takeaways from the presser, along with the full video for your viewing pleasure.

Key Takeaways from Dan Campbell’s presser on Monday. (PART 1) -Hope is that D’Andre Swift can return to practice on Tuesday. -Levi Onwuzurike will practice (but be limited) Today. -Campbell feels like Logan Stenberg is “starting to turn the corner.” — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) August 16, 2021

Key Takeaways from Dan Campbell’s presser on Monday. (PART 2) -Campbell said that he would have managed clock differently had it been a regular season game. Noted that he would have made the Bills burn timeouts. Wanted to get Blough and other players more reps. — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) August 16, 2021

Key Takeaways from Dan Campbell’s presser on Monday. (PART 3) -Campbell said that Bills 1st Qtr TD was a result of a busted coverage. Up to the coaches to put J. Tavai in a better position. -Campbell said that the developement of Penei Sewell has been “rapid." — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) August 16, 2021

Key Takeaways from Dan Campbell’s presser on Monday. (PART 4) -Campbell said that they will gameplay more for preseason game vs. Steelers than against Bills and then even more for final preseason game vs. Colts — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) August 16, 2021

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="Detroit Lions Training Camp Availability: Aug. 16, 2021 | Dan Campbell" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/b8oLul4QtGs?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>