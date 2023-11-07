Blake Corum responds to his name appearing alongside Connor Stalions as organizer of an LLC

Blake Corum responds to his name appearing alongside Connor Stalions as an organizer of LLC

Michigan‘s running back Blake Corum has found himself in an unexpected situation. His name surfaced as an organizer of an LLC with Connor Stalions, a former analyst who's at the heart of a potential NCAA rules controversy. Corum has openly denied any connection, expressing surprise and immediately referring the matter to his legal team.

Blake Corum Responds

On Tuesday, Blake Corum spoke to reporters and he said that he was as surprised as anyone to find out that his name was listed as a business partner of Stalions.

“I know exactly what you're talking about. My first time hearing it was when I went out to practice,” Corum said. “First of all, I have no businesses with him. I don't have any business with Connor or anything like that. But I'm glad whoever found it, whoever was searching the web was able to find that. I appreciate you. My attorneys are on it. We’ll definitely get that figured out right away and give my name taken off or whatever it is.”

Asked if he’s involved in any business with Stalions, Corum replied: “Heck no.”

“I don’t know what he did. … I don’t know how that works. But it’ll be taken care of. I was talking to my attorney right before I came out here, so they’re on it.”

“That’s something I’m not really into,” Corum said of the reports of Stalions’ apparent vacuum cleaner business. “Vacuums aren’t my thing. I’m a clean person, but I’m not a cleaner. Vacuums aren’t my thing. I don’t know anything about that.”

Why it Matters

As the sports community buzzes with speculation, Corum's prompt disavowal seeks to clear any doubts about his involvement in off-field businesses, especially those that could implicate NCAA violations.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Blake Corum, a standout running back for Michigan, is addressing an unexpected controversy after being named as an organizer of an LLC with Connor Stalions, an individual involved in activities that may conflict with NCAA regulations. Corum, caught off-guard by this association, has vehemently denied any business involvement with Stalions and is taking legal steps to rectify the situation and clear his name. The incident highlights the challenges athletes face in protecting their reputation and ensuring compliance with NCAA standards. Amidst the unfolding drama, Corum's immediate response to seek legal counsel and his clear stance against any involvement in the questioned business practices demonstrate his commitment to maintaining an unblemished reputation.

Bottom Line – A Run for Integrity

The situation unfolding around Blake Corum is a reminder of the delicate balance athletes must maintain in their professional and business dealings. As Corum distances himself from the LLC and focuses on the field, this incident serves as a cautionary tale for all athletes navigating the complex intersection of sports and business. With the ball in his attorney's court, Corum's swift action off the field shows his commitment to the game and his personal brand's integrity.