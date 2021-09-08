Blake Griffin puts Detroit Pistons fans on blast

When Blake Griffin was acquired by the Detroit Pistons during the 2017-2018 season, most fans welcomed him with open arms, despite the fact that he had an absurd contract. Then, during the 2018-2019 season, even some of the haters jumped on board as Griffen averaged a career-high 24.5 points per game for the Pistons and he was named an NBA All-Star.

But, when Griffin left for the Brooklyn Nets during this past season and seemingly got some of his bounce back, many Pistons fans ripped him for not giving his all in Detroit.

Well, during a recent episode of Pardon My Take, Griffin had the following to say to Pistons fans.

“The 2018-19 season… I was an All-Star, All-NBA, I dunked a few times, played in the playoff injured, but yeah… I’d hate me too Detroit.”

Nation, how do you feel about how Blake left the Pistons?

