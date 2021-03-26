Blake Griffin receives warm welcome in first game back at Little Caesars Arena [VIDEO]

Sharing is caring!

Blake Griffin was one of the faces of the Detroit Pistons since his acquisition in January of 2018 from the Los Angeles Clippers, and put together arguably his finest career campaign in 2018-19 and helped the team to a playoff spot.

Earlier in the month, the Pistons and Griffin agreed to a contractual buyout, making him an unrestricted free-agent.

Griffin soon found himself a new home, inking a deal with the contending Brooklyn Nets. He’s now teamed up with the likes of Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant in hopes of winning his first career title.

Tonight marked his return to Little Caesars Arena for the first time since he departed Detroit, and the limited number of fans in attendance tonight certainly showed their appreciation for his time here:

The Pistons have a warm welcome for Nets forward Blake Griffin, who was appreciated for everything he did in Detroit. #DetroitUp pic.twitter.com/GvgeBCCSKh — FOX Sports Detroit (@FOXSportsDet) March 26, 2021

We’re certainly thankful for Griffin’s time in the Motor City, and the consummate professionalism that he showed from the moment of his arrival.