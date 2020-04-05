40.5 F
Detroit
Sunday, April 5, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

Bleacher Report selects Detroit Lions’ worst 1st round draft pick of the decade

By Michael Whitaker

Detroit
overcast clouds
40.5 ° F
44 °
37 °
86 %
3.5mph
90 %
Sun
53 °
Mon
54 °
Tue
54 °
Wed
65 °
Thu
61 °

Must Read

General TopicMichael Whitaker - 0

97.1 The Ticket forced to layoff on-air personalities

Thanks to a shortage of advertising money, radio company Entercom has been forced to proceed with layoffs, pay cuts...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton take to Instagram to make big announcement [Video]

Sports may be on hold due to COVID-19 but many professional athletes are stepping up and doing everything they...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Red Wings’ Gordie Howe vs. Canadiens’ Maurice ‘Rocket’ Richard [Video]

Let's take a trip down memory lane (for those of you who are at least 60 years old) and...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The Detroit Lions are known for not having some of the best draft selections over the years, with several underachieving players as well as outright busts making up more of their picks than fans would like to have put up with.

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton compiled a list of every team’s worst first round draft pick of the past decade. His pick for the distinctive dishonor in the Motor City? Running back Jahvid Best, who was taken with the 30th selection of the first round in 2010 out of California.

Embed from Getty Images

He retired after the 2012 season after several injuries derailed his career.

Here’s Moton’s reasoning:

“Guard Laken Tomlinson comes in a close second to running back Jahvid Best on the Detroit Lions’ list of underwhelming first-rounders from the 2010s.

According to STATs (via the Washington Post), Tomlinson allowed eight sacks in two seasons with the Lions. He’s started for the San Francisco 49ers over the last three years and surrendered just 3.5 sacks in 2019.

Best’s pro career came and went within three seasons, though he didn’t take an offensive snap in his third year.

During his rookie campaign, Best flashed dual-threat capability, racking up 1,042 yards from scrimmage (555 rushing and 487 receiving).

In 2011, he had his most productive pro performance against the Chicago Bears, rushing for 163 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. But he couldn’t build on his momentum because of head injuries.

Best suffered multiple concussions while playing for the Lions, and the lingering effects took him out of the game. He recorded 1,719 yards from scrimmage in two seasons—a promising career cut short.”

Should Best be considered the “worst” Lions 1st round draft picks of the decade?

– – Quotes via Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report Link – –

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

SourceMaurice Moton
ViaBleacher Report
Previous articleRed Wings top forward prospect Joe Veleno’s top highlights (VIDEO)
Next articleDetroit Lions dirtiest play of the decade released

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Red Wings 2020 NHL Mock Draft scenario 1.0

The Detroit Red Wings were the worst team in the NHL during the 2019-2020 season and because of that,...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions dirtiest play of the decade released

Michael Whitaker - 0
It shouldn't be fairly difficult for Detroit Lions fans to select a moment that could be regarded as their dirtiest play of the decade....
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Bleacher Report selects Detroit Lions’ worst 1st round draft pick of the decade

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Lions are known for not having some of the best draft selections over the years, with several underachieving players as well as...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings top forward prospect Joe Veleno’s top highlights (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The Detroit Red Wings were able to swing a significant trade at the 2018 NHL Trade Deadline, sending forward Tomas Tatar to the Vegas...
Read more
College Sports

Spartans qualify for championship game in latest ESPN bracket

Michael Whitaker - 0
Due to the spread of COVID-19, the NCAA decided to call off its men's and women's basketball tournaments last month in a landmark decision...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Ex-Lion Darius Slay believes he had “freaking fantastic” final year in Detroit

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay has a new home in 2020 in the city of Brotherly Love after being dealt to the Philadelphia...
Read more

Detroit Lions dirtiest play of the decade released

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
It shouldn't be fairly difficult for Detroit Lions fans to select a moment that could be regarded as their dirtiest play of the decade....
Read more

Philadelphia Eagles fans criticize Darius Slay for social media post

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
One of the major changes the Detroit Lions made to their roster this offseason was their decision to trade cornerback Darius Slay to the...
Read more

Detroit Lions trade down, get 4 picks as compensation in latest NFL Mock Draft

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
At this point, it would be more surprising if the Detroit Lions do not trade the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.