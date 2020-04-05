Bleacher Report selects Detroit Lions’ worst 1st round draft pick of the decade

The Detroit Lions are known for not having some of the best draft selections over the years, with several underachieving players as well as outright busts making up more of their picks than fans would like to have put up with.

Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton compiled a list of every team’s worst first round draft pick of the past decade. His pick for the distinctive dishonor in the Motor City? Running back Jahvid Best, who was taken with the 30th selection of the first round in 2010 out of California.

Embed from Getty Images

He retired after the 2012 season after several injuries derailed his career.

Here’s Moton’s reasoning:

“Guard Laken Tomlinson comes in a close second to running back Jahvid Best on the Detroit Lions’ list of underwhelming first-rounders from the 2010s.

According to STATs (via the Washington Post), Tomlinson allowed eight sacks in two seasons with the Lions. He’s started for the San Francisco 49ers over the last three years and surrendered just 3.5 sacks in 2019.

Best’s pro career came and went within three seasons, though he didn’t take an offensive snap in his third year.

During his rookie campaign, Best flashed dual-threat capability, racking up 1,042 yards from scrimmage (555 rushing and 487 receiving).

In 2011, he had his most productive pro performance against the Chicago Bears, rushing for 163 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries. But he couldn’t build on his momentum because of head injuries.

Best suffered multiple concussions while playing for the Lions, and the lingering effects took him out of the game. He recorded 1,719 yards from scrimmage in two seasons—a promising career cut short.”

Should Best be considered the “worst” Lions 1st round draft picks of the decade?

– – Quotes via Maurice Moton of Bleacher Report Link – –