Blockbuster trade would send Tobias Harris back to Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons sent Tobias Harris packing along with Avery Bradley, Boban Marjanovic, a 2018 protected first-round pick, and a 2019 second-round selection to the Los Angeles Clippers in the blockbuster deal that landed them Blake Griffin in return. What are the chances that Harris could find his way back to Detroit?

Tobias Harris is now with the 76ers

Following his trade to the Clippers, Harris would play in a total of 87 games for them before being traded once again to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019. He'd then agree to a massive five-year, $180 million contract extension. In 74 games played last season, he averaged 14.7 points per game while shooting .501% from the field.

- Advertisement -

A proposed trade would see Harris return to Detroit

Sixers Wire floated a hefty deal between the Sixers and Pistons that would see Detroit send Killian Hayes, Alec Burks, and Marvin Bagley III to Philly in return for Harris, who would then be in his second tour of duty with the team.

Here's what they had to say about their proposed blockbuster mock deal:

“The Pistons, who traded Harris to the Los Angeles Clippers at the 2018 deadline, can use a reliable veteran on their roster to help their young players grow. Detroit is continuing to build around its young trio of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, and Ausar Thompson, and adding Harris will only help those players. He will give them a good example of how to be a professional in this league.”

The Pistons will then benefit from Harris’ play in the 2023-24 season before either trading him to a contender at the deadline or letting him walk after the season. It makes a lot of sense for them.”

Key Points

The Pistons traded Harris to the Clippers in 2018 as part of the massive deal for Blake Griffin

Harris was traded just over a year later to the 76ers and signed a hefty new contract

A proposed mock trade from Sixers Wire would see Detroit send 3 top assets to Philly for Harris

Wrapping It Up: Would you like to see Harris return to the Pistons?

Harris appeared in a total of 157 games during this time with the Pistons, and averaged nearly 17 points per game.

- Advertisement -

Would you be willing to part ways with the three aforementioned assets to acquire Harris for a second go-around with the team, especially given that he's on the verge of unrestricted free agency?