Bombshell: 15 female Washington Redskins employees allege sexual harassment

A rumor began circulating earlier in the week that a bombshell was about to be dropped on the NFL franchise formerly known as the Washington Redskins, and that report is now out.

According to The Washington Post, 15 female employees of the franchise are alleging they faced sexual harassment by various members of the organization. Among the accused employees include announcer Larry Michael, who stepped down earlier in the week. Additionally, two recently fired employees – director of pro personnel Alex Santos, and assistant director of pro personnel Richard Man II – were accused.

From the article:

“They cried about the realization their dream job of working in the NFL came with what they characterized as relentless sexual harassment and verbal abuse that was ignored — and in some cases, condoned — by top team executives.”

Among the accusations:

– “He told me I had a great a** for a little white girl,” Princiotti said. “The general sentiment was that I should wear less clothing.”

– “If I bring that I want to squeeze your butt,” Mann texted.

-On one occasion, Applegate said, Greene complimented her on leggings she was wearing.

“He made a comment about how great I looked in these leggings because they were so tight,” she said.

“That was actually the only time Mitch said something like, ‘Dennis, you can’t say something like that.’ ”

– “They’re not going to get rid of ‘The Voice of the Redskins’ … over a $30,000-a-year marketing manager,” one former male staffer said.

– “He would tell me I was stupid for not being able to print something out the way he wanted, and directly follow with, ‘Oh, did you run extra yesterday, you look really good,’” Applegate said.

The article states that owner Dan Snyder declined comment.

The franchise has been in the spotlight since early July when reports surfaced that the team was considering a name change, which was made official earlier this week. A new name is expected to be decided on soon.

– – Quotes via Will Hobson and Liz Clarke of The Washington Post Link – –