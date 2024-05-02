Boosting the Wolverines’ Roster: C.J. Charleston Picks Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines just bolstered their wide receiving corps with a new addition – C.J. Charleston, formerly of Youngstown State, announced his commitment to Michigan. This move comes as the Wolverines aim to deepen their lineup following the departure of several players from the team.

In a recent announcement on social media, Charleston expressed his excitement about joining the Wolverines, signaling a fresh start at a program steeped in college football history. The transfer could prove significant as Charleston enters his fifth college football season, looking to make a major impact after a 2023 season that saw him record 33 receptions for 503 yards and four touchdowns.

Building Depth Amid Departures

C.J. Charleston commits to play for the Michigan Wolverines , adding depth at the wide receiver position.

commits to play for the , adding depth at the wide receiver position. The decision comes after Michigan has seen a number of their wideouts, such as Darrius Clemons and Karmello English, leave via the transfer portal.

has seen a number of their wideouts, such as Darrius Clemons and Karmello English, leave via the transfer portal. Michigan’s offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell emphasized the importance of having a full roster, considering common injuries during the season.

By the Numbers: Charleston’s Youngstown State Highlight Reel

What They’re Saying

Kirk Campbell, Michigan’s offensive coordinator, underscored the importance of depth in the team: “We just don’t even have numbers — You look at the roster depth, you need enough guys. Hamstring injuries are going to happen, quad injuries,” Campbell said. “We just got to make sure we have enough guy to field the roster.”

The role Charleston is expected to play at Michigan has yet to be determined, but there’s no doubt that the Wolverines are keen on expanding their options in the receiver room. His arrival is filling a critical need, adding experience and talent to the Michigan squad.

Wrapping up, C.J. Charleston is set to join the ranks of the Michigan Wolverines. This development reflects Michigan’s strategy to cope with recent player exits and the team’s effort to strengthen its roster. Although his exact role is not yet clear, Charleston is expected to add much-needed depth to the receiver position.

TL;DR