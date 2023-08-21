Boston Bruins Offer Alex Chiasson a PTO for Fall Training Camp: Red Wings UFA Given Opportunity

Boston Bruins Extend PTO Offer: Alex Chiasson's Opportunity for Fall Training Camp

The Boston Bruins announced on Monday that they will be offering a professional tryout offer (PTO) to right-winger Alex Chiasson for their fall training camp. This news leaves Adam Erne as the only remaining unrestricted free agent (UFA) from last season's Detroit Red Wings club without a deal for the upcoming NHL campaign.

Chiasson played 20 games for the Red Wings last season after the NHL trade deadline. During that time, he scored six goals, five of which were on the power play. He began the season on an AHL contract with the Grand Rapids Griffins, where he accounted for 9-11-20 totals in 29 games, marking his first minor-league action in ten years.

Alex Chiasson

Exploring Free Agency: Chiasson's Decision to Decline Red Wings' Offer

The Red Wings offered Chiasson a one-year, two-way deal following the season, but he chose to explore other options as a UFA. If he makes the cut with the Bruins, it will be his fourth NHL team in as many seasons and the eighth of his 11-season career. The 6-foot-4, 208-pound forward has skated in 651 career NHL games with Detroit, Vancouver, Edmonton, Washington, Calgary, Ottawa and Dallas, totaling 120 goals and 113 assists for 233 points.

The Bruins are currently undergoing a revamping at forward this season, with the retirements of captain Patrice Bergeron and center David Krejci and the departure of former Hart Trophy-winning winger Taylor Hall to the Chicago Blackhawks. This presents an opportunity for Chiasson to make his mark on the team.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)