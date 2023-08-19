NHL Free Agency: What’s Next for Adam Erne and Alex Chiasson?

After a promising season with the Detroit Red Wings, Adam Erne and Alex Chiasson find themselves without contracts as the NHL training camps draw near. As key veterans from last season's team, their absence from the available free agents list raises questions about their future. Let's take a closer look at these players and explore potential landing spots for them in the upcoming season.

The Curious Case of Adam Erne

At 28 years old, Adam Erne had a breakout season with the Red Wings in 2021. His impressive performance earned him a two-year, $2.1 million per season contract. However, as the offseason progresses, Erne finds himself without a team and perplexed by his situation. As a reliable role player, Erne contributed eight goals and 160 hits last season. He has the potential to be a consistent 12-14 goal scorer with increased playing time. While he may not secure a contract close to his previous salary, there is still hope that he can land a one-year deal in the range of $1 million.



Alex Chiasson's Opportunity

Alex Chiasson's story is equally intriguing. During a stretch in March, Chiasson displayed his goal-scoring prowess by netting five goals in seven games. This impressive performance left fans wondering whether the Red Wings should have brought him up earlier in the season. While the team was interested in keeping him, they were only willing to offer him a two-way contract. As a result, Chiasson now faces the possibility of accepting a professional tryout offer (PTO). If he wishes to continue playing, it is likely he will end up signing a two-way contract with a team that values his quality net-front presence.



Other UFA's around the NHL and potential landing spots

With the NHL free agency still up in the air, there are several potential landing spots for Erne and Chiasson. Let's explore some of them:

The Pittsburgh Penguins have expressed interest in former Red Wings player Tomas Tatar. Tatar's consistent scoring ability, with eight seasons of 19 or more goals, makes him an attractive option for many teams. However, the Penguins' limited cap space might hinder their ability to strike a deal.

Phil Kessel, known for his offensive contributions, is another player looking for a new team. Despite scoring 14 goals and 36 points last season, Kessel still possesses scoring instincts that could benefit a team in need of offensive firepower. The Arizona Coyotes might consider re-signing Kessel, who could provide value at a reasonable cost.

Maxime Comtois, a former 16-goal scorer, has the potential to be a valuable acquisition for teams like the Ottawa Senators or Montreal Canadiens. His feistiness and scoring ability make him an intriguing option for teams looking to add depth to their lineup.

