Boston Red Sox honor Miguel Cabrera with unique retirement gift

What a moment at Fenway park as the Boston Red Sox honor Miguel Cabrera, one of the all-time great hitters not only in Detroit Tigers history but in baseball as a whole. This road trip feature's Cabrera's final appearance at the famed venue, and they made sure to commemorate the occasion.

Cabrera is a bonafide first ballot Hall of Famer

Over the course of his career, Cabrera has earned himself four batting titles, two home run titles, and was the first recipient of the Triple Crown since 1967 thanks to his monstrous performance in 2012.

The Boston Red Sox honor Miguel Cabrera with a special presentation

Prior to today's game, the Red Sox bestowed a special gift to Cabrera, who is retiring after this season. Kenley Jansen, Chris Sale and Justin Turner presented with the “24” off of the Fenway Park scoreboard, matching his jersey number.

And the fans in attendance showed their appreciation for one of the game's greats with a nice ovation.

Like the Tigers, the Red Sox are one of baseball's most historic and storied organizations with plenty of great players having represented the team over the decades.

Cabrera is certainly being given a proper sendoff from the fans at Fenway Park, who recognize his accomplishments that will one day see him enshrined in Cooperstown after he hangs up his cleats for good later this year.