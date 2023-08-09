Miguel Cabrera Ties Legend with Latest Accomplishment [Video]

They say history tends to repeat itself, and this Tuesday night, a long-standing record was echoed by none other than Detroit Tigers future Hall of Famer, Miguel Cabrera. During an electric match against the Minnesota Twins, Cabrera recorded the 3,141st hit of his career, equaling the remarkable record set by the legend, Tony Gwynn.

Miguel Cabrera Ties Legend with Latest Accomplishment

Take a look as Cabrera takes a Sonny Gray pitch to the opposite field for the 3,141st hit of his career.

Matching Mr. Padre.@MiguelCabrera ties Tony Gwynn for 20th on @MLB’s all-time hits list with number 3,141. pic.twitter.com/ZxQeaMnskn — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) August 8, 2023

Cabrera's Legacy with the Detroit Tigers

A cornerstone of the Detroit Tigers franchise, Cabrera's departure following the 2023 season will leave a massive void, one that speaks to the indomitable spirit and raw talent that he brought to the game every day. Yet, with his retirement, we are not so much saying goodbye as we are celebrating a career that has inspired a generation.

Miggy Joins The Ranks of The Greats

Cabrera’s achievement places him alongside the great Tony Gwynn in the annals of baseball history. Gwynn, whose career was punctuated by his amazing consistency at the plate, now shares his spot on the 20th rung of the all-time hits leaderboard with Cabrera.

In his final season, Miguel Cabrera has struggled at the plate, but from time to time, he has reminded us once again why he is destined for the Hall of Fame. And though the chapter of his career is nearing its end, the legacy he leaves behind is immortal. When Cabrera steps off the field for the last time, he will be missed, but he will never be forgotten. For in our hearts, and in the record books, his name will always echo alongside the greats.