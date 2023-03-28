Detroit Lions‘ GM Brad Holmes spoke to the media on Monday about the team's draft strategy, emphasizing the importance of selecting the best overall player for the team, rather than focusing solely on areas of need. After a successful free agency period in which the Lions addressed their secondary with talented players from top organizations, the team now has more flexibility in the draft to take the best player available.

Key Points:

Holmes believes taking the best overall player is the way to go in the NFL draft

The team's recent successful free agency period has given them more flexibility in the draft

After addressing their secondary needs, the Lions could potentially select the best lineman available in the draft

With several quarterbacks expected to be selected early, the Lions may have a chance to take a top player who falls to them

The Lions' draft strategy could lead to long-term success for the team

Brad Holmes explains Detroit Lions NFL Draft strategy

While talking to reporters, Holmes explained that sticking to filling needs on the depth chart is a mistake.

- Advertisement -

“When you’re approaching the draft and you’re just looking to fill those question marks, fill those holes, I do think that that can equate to some mistakes,” Holmes told reporters on Monday at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix. “I say back in St. Louis even, it got to a point where we had a pretty strong defensive line and we had some concerns elsewhere, but we just kept adding to our defensive line. And it just turned into this beast that was just a strength of the football team. So again, when you’re trying to stick to that depth chart, you’re trying to fill every hole, I just think that’s not the way that we do it. We just try to take the best player for us.”

Visit our 2023 Detroit Lions Draft Central Page! We have compiled the ultimate resource for the 2023 NFL Draft! From our Complete Guide to a Winning Draft to all our Mock Drafts and Prospect Profiles, you can find it all – Click the button to head there now! Visit Draft Central

Big Picture: Brad Holmes loves the draft flexibility the Lions have

Brad Holmes' draft philosophy could be a key factor in the Lions' long-term success. By taking the best overall player available, rather than just filling areas of need, the team can build a strong foundation of talent across all positions. The success of the team's recent free agency period, particularly in addressing their secondary needs, has given them more flexibility in the draft to select the top player available, rather than focusing on a specific position.

“A lot of mock drafts probably had us taking two DBs in the first round, at six and 18 (before free agency),” Holmes said. “Not going to say I never look at (those), but obviously what we’ve done in free agency put us in a good position. But again, that doesn’t rule out that we won’t still take a DB. Again, it’s like I was (saying) about the defensive line back in St. Louis, just trying to just create a beast and just create a position of strength on our football team. But I do think that it’s given us flexibility to really go any direction that we want, and it’s a good spot to be in.”

Bottom Line – Lions hope draft strategy will lead to future success

- Advertisement -

Detroit Lions' GM Brad Holmes emphasized the importance of selecting the best overall player for the team in the upcoming draft, rather than solely focusing on areas of need. This philosophy can lead to building a strong foundation of talent across all positions and could be a key factor in the Lions' long-term success. With a successful free agency period that addressed their secondary needs, the team now has more flexibility in the draft to select the top player available. Sticking to filling needs on the depth chart is a mistake, as it can lead to mistakes and overlooking the potential to create a position of strength on the football team. Overall, the Lions are in a good position to go in any direction they want in the draft.