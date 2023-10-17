Brad Holmes goes crazy with Detroit Lions fans following win over Buccaneers [Video]

Brad Holmes goes crazy with Detroit Lions fans following win over Buccaneers

The Detroit Lions are rolling as they are off to a 5-1 start to their season, and that includes a perfect 3-0 record on the road as they have defeated the Chiefs, Packers, and Buccaneers, all on their home turf. If you have been following along with us this season, you have seen the videos of GM Brad Holmes celebrating with the Lions fans after beating the Chiefs and Packers. On Sunday, Holmes once again celebrated with Lions fans who traveled to support their team on the road.

Brad Holmes Celebrates With Lions Fans

Take a look at the following two videos that show Holmes celebrating with the sea of Lions fans who invaded Raymond James Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Brad Holmes is again celebrating with ⁦@Lions⁩ fans. pic.twitter.com/ubyxxwBrc4 — Kevin J. Hardy (@kevinjhardy) October 15, 2023

Why it Matters

Folks, we have been waiting for our Detroit Lions to be a team that we can be proud of for a very long time. Finally, we not only have a team that we can be proud of, but we have a front office that we can be proud of. Brad Holmes celebrating with the fans is just another example that proves that this team truly cares about the fans, and that is pretty awesome.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: WE are ALL in this TOGETHER!

