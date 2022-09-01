With the No. 12 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions selected WR Jameson Williams out of Alabama.

Following the pick, some questioned the decision by Brad Holmes as Williams had just torn his ACL during the College Football Playoffs National Championship Game against Georgia.

During his first interview after being drafted by the Lions, Williams told reporters that his goal was to be ready to roll by the start of training camp.

As we know, that did not happen as the Lions placed him on the NFI (Non-Football Injury) list.

Brad Holmes refuses to give any hints about WR Jameson Williams

On Thursday, Brad Holmes spoke with the media and he refused to give any hints as to when Jameson Williams will return to the Detroit Lions.

“You got to be a little conservative and on the safe side,” Holmes said. “We’re going to continue to be smart with him. We didn’t make the move for him just for year one. That’s a long-term one.”

On August 10, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN released an article and he noted that when he went to Detroit Lions training camp in early August, Brad Holmes told him that Jameson Williams will not play in Week 1 but he would not disclose a timetable beyond that.

From Jeremy Fowler (ESPN):

Detroit is in zero rush with one of its top 2022 draft picks. General manager Brad Holmes said receiver Jameson Williams — who’s still on the non-football injury list while rehabbing a torn ACL — will not play Week 1, but the team isn’t publicly disclosing a timetable beyond that.

“We’re going to be very smart with him,” Holmes said. “He’s in a good place right now. It’s not going to be Week 1.”

“[Coach] Dan [Campbell] and I felt we were in a position to acquire a player like this and don’t need him for Day 1,” Holmes said. “It’s a long-term thing.”

During a previous report, NFL insider Tom Pelissero said it “sounds likely” that Jameson Williams will start the 2022 season on the NFI list. If that is the case, Williams will be forced to sit out a minimum of four games.

“It sounds likely that he is going to start the season on the NFI list, which would take him out at least four games,” Pelissero said on NFL Network. “Probably the most likely timeline for his return is around November. Now, I’ve also talked to people here who say he’s absolutely champing at the bit to get back in right now. He was actually standing on the field kinda tossing the ball to himself, looked like he was holding himself back from going out there and running some routes.”

Nation, when do you think we will see Jameson Williams on the field with the Detroit Lions in 2022?

