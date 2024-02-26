Brad Holmes says Detroit Lions kicking competition will take place for 2024 season

Brad Holmes recently re-signed K Michael Badgley to a 1-year deal

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for an intriguing competition at the kicker position as they head into the 2024 offseason. Incumbent kicker Michael Badgley faces a challenge to retain his spot despite a solid performance during his time with the Lions in 2023. Badgley reclaimed his position late last season, and he made the best of it by making all of his field goal attempts (he did miss two extra-point tries). On Monday, during a conversation with Jon Jansen and Jim Costa of 97.1 The Ticket, Lions' GM Brad Holmes emphasized the philosophy of fostering competition across all positions, confirming that the kicker spot is no exception.

What did Brad Holmes Say?

“Badgley, he's done a nice job. He's been clutch throughout his career. He's done what we've needed to do, so he's been good,” Holmes said. “Now, with all positions, there will be competitions. And Badgley understands that, he knows there will be competition. But right now, I understand that he did a nice job, he signed, but he's still gonna have competition.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michael Badgley returns as Lions‘ kicker after a solid late-season performance. Despite a new one-year deal, Badgley faces upcoming competition for his position. GM Brad Holmes affirms the team's commitment to competition across all roster spots.

The Bottom Line – A Test of Will and Skill

The Detroit Lions' decision to introduce competition for the kicker position, as articulated by GM Brad Holmes, is a strategic move aligned with the franchise's philosophy of continuous improvement. As Badgley prepares to defend his role, the upcoming preseason battle will not only test his skill and mental fortitude but also highlight the Lions' commitment to assembling the best possible roster. In the crucible of competition, the Lions are set to forge a team capable of surpassing the achievements of the previous season, with the kicker competition serving as a microcosm of the team's overarching ambition for excellence.