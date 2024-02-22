Detroit Lions re-sign K Michael Badgley

Michael Badgley is back with the Detroit Lions

According to his agent, Michael Badgley is re-signing with the Detroit Lions, securing the kicker with a one-year contract. Badgley's journey with the Lions has been a rollercoaster of roster changes, starting from the practice squad in 2022 to becoming a crucial part of the team's special teams. Despite facing competition and initially being released in 2023, Badgley reclaimed his position, demonstrating resilience and skill by delivering flawless performances, especially highlighted by making all of his field goal attempts in the playoffs.

The Big Picture: Solidifying the Roster

Re-signing Michael Badgley is more than just a routine contract extension; it's a strategic move aimed at ensuring the Detroit Lions maintain consistency and reliability in their special teams. Badgley's ability to perform under pressure, evidenced by his perfect playoff record, provides the Lions with a dependable option in tight situations. That said, the expectation is that the Lions bring in another kicker to compete for the starting job in 2024.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michael Badgley re-signs with the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal. Overcame competition to reclaim his spot, showcasing strong performance in 2023 and playoffs. The Lions may still introduce new competition for the kicker position in 2024.

The Bottom Line – Kicking It into High Gear

As the Lions prepare for the 2024 season, the spotlight on the kicker competition exemplifies the team's thorough approach to roster construction. While Badgley has secured his spot for now, the potential for future competition underscores the Lions' relentless pursuit of improvement and excellence at every position.