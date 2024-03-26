Brad Holmes Spills Beans on Detroit Lions Free Agent Target

Brad Holmes Spills Beans while speaking to media

On Tuesday, at the NFL League Meetings in Orlando, Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes openly discussed the team’s free-agent targets, specifically highlighting wide receiver Josh Reynolds. Currently an unrestricted free agent, Reynolds, according to Holmes, has been a topic of interest for the Lions’ offseason planning.

Holmes on Reynolds: A Key Part of the Plan

Brad Holmes expressed that Josh Reynolds was part of the Lions’ original plans for the offseason.

“He’s one that was part of the original plans,” Holmes stated. “Still having dialogue, we’ll just kind of see where that goes. But that’s really the only one that’s still out there who was in the original plans.”

Despite a less-than-stellar performance in the NFC Championship Game, where Reynolds dropped two crucial passes, he has generally been a reliable target for quarterback Jared Goff. Their chemistry on the field has been a significant asset to the Lions’ passing attack.

The Big Picture: Evaluating the Lions’ Receiver Corps

The Detroit Lions already have a strong group of receivers, including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Donovan Peoples-Jones, and Khalif Raymond. As Reynolds enters free agency, the team must consider the financial implications of re-signing him. That said, it sure does sound like the Lions really want Reynolds back for the 2024 season.

The Bottom Line: A Calculated Decision Ahead

As the Detroit Lions navigate their offseason strategy, the decision on Josh Reynolds’ future with the team is a crucial one. With a talented receiving corps already in place, the Lions must carefully assess the value Reynolds brings to the table against the potential financial implications of re-signing him. The outcome of these discussions will not only impact Reynolds’ career but also shape the Lions’ offensive strategy for the upcoming season. Ultimately, the Lions’ approach to this free agent target will reflect their broader vision for building a competitive and cohesive team.