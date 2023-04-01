The Detroit Lions have made a shocking move in free agency, signing veteran quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal. Sources close to the team say that Newton had a private meeting with head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, and the three hit it off over some beers and mozzarella sticks.

Key Points

Lions make shocking move by signing QB Cam Newton

Newton has received a 1-year deal from the Lions

The Lions made the decision after having a couple of beers and mozzarella sticks

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes Welcome Cam Newton to Detroit Lions

Campbell, who is known for his tough-guy persona, welcomed Newton to the team in a statement, saying, “We're thrilled to have Cam on board, even though I hope to never see him on the field in an actual game. He's a great guy and he brings a lot of energy to the locker room.”

- Advertisement -

Holmes, who vowed not to wait until the end of training camp to find a backup quarterback, explained his decision to sign Newton. “Look, everyone worth a crap was already signed elsewhere, so we decided that bringing in Cam would be just splendid for the culture in our locker room. Plus, he's got a great smile.”

Newton surprised he was offered a contract

For his part, Newton seemed shocked by the Lions' interest in him. “I don't know what these guys were thinking,” he said. “Dan and Brad both seemed pretty drunk when they offered me a contract, but hey, I'm not one to turn down a good time. I'll do my best to bring some fun and excitement to this team.”

Bottom Line: Always look at the calendar around this time of year!

Of course, it's worth noting that this entire report is an April Fool's joke. There is no truth to the rumor that the Lions have signed Newton, and fans can rest assured that the team is still looking for another quarterback as training camp approaches. But hey, we can all dream, can't we? Happy April Fool's Day, Lions fans! Thanks for having a little bit of fun with us!