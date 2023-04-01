Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

BREAKING: Detroit Lions sign QB Cam Newton

By W.G. Brady
1
0

Inside the Article:

The Detroit Lions have made a shocking move in free agency, signing veteran quarterback Cam Newton to a one-year deal. Sources close to the team say that Newton had a private meeting with head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, and the three hit it off over some beers and mozzarella sticks.

Cam Newton Detroit Lions

Key Points

  • Lions make shocking move by signing QB Cam Newton
  • Newton has received a 1-year deal from the Lions
  • The Lions made the decision after having a couple of beers and mozzarella sticks

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes Welcome Cam Newton to Detroit Lions

Campbell, who is known for his tough-guy persona, welcomed Newton to the team in a statement, saying, “We're thrilled to have Cam on board, even though I hope to never see him on the field in an actual game. He's a great guy and he brings a lot of energy to the locker room.”

- Advertisement -

Holmes, who vowed not to wait until the end of training camp to find a backup quarterback, explained his decision to sign Newton. “Look, everyone worth a crap was already signed elsewhere, so we decided that bringing in Cam would be just splendid for the culture in our locker room. Plus, he's got a great smile.”

Newton surprised he was offered a contract

For his part, Newton seemed shocked by the Lions' interest in him. “I don't know what these guys were thinking,” he said. “Dan and Brad both seemed pretty drunk when they offered me a contract, but hey, I'm not one to turn down a good time. I'll do my best to bring some fun and excitement to this team.”

Bottom Line: Always look at the calendar around this time of year!

Of course, it's worth noting that this entire report is an April Fool's joke. There is no truth to the rumor that the Lions have signed Newton, and fans can rest assured that the team is still looking for another quarterback as training camp approaches. But hey, we can all dream, can't we? Happy April Fool's Day, Lions fans! Thanks for having a little bit of fun with us!

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
2023 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions: Spring Game Edition
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

U of MW.G. Brady -

2023 Michigan Football Game-By-Game Predictions: Spring Game Edition

The 2023 Michigan Football Spring Game will take place later today so we thought we would update our WAY-TOO-EARLY predictions for the upcoming season.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.