DJ Reader Shares Epic Story About Meeting With Detroit Lions

DJ Reader Shares Epic Story

The Detroit Lions made a savvy move to secure defensive tackle DJ Reader this offseason, signing him to a two-year deal. Reader revealed on the Up & Adams show that the Lions used a creative tactic during their negotiations, highlighting the positive energy and welcoming environment he experienced when visiting the team’s facilities.

A One-Way Ticket

Despite being initially unsure about Detroit, Reader was impressed by the enthusiasm of coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, ultimately feeling wanted and valued by the organization. However, the most intriguing detail of Reader’s recruitment was the Lions’ decision to book him a one-way flight to Detroit, subtly indicating their intention to not let him leave without a contract agreement.

“When I went in the building (Lions training facility in Allen Park), everybody seems like they enjoyed working there,” Reader told Adams. “And that’s big for me, the energy in that building was great. Coach (Dan) Campbell, talking to him, he’s a guy who will look you straight in the eye and you can tell he really cares about ball. AG (Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn) was super excited about defense. It was a fun environment when you land there. I didn’t know much about the Detroit—and I’m excited to learn more. But it was a cool feeling and a warm welcome when I walked in.”

“I looked at the itinerary and was like, ‘alright, there’s gotta be a flight home,’” Reader explained. “And they was like, ‘Nah.’”

The Bottom Line – A Clever Move by the Lions

The Detroit Lions’ decision to use a unique recruitment tactic with DJ Reader highlights their innovative approach to building a competitive team. By making Reader feel wanted and valued, the Lions successfully secured a key player for their defense. This clever move not only strengthens their roster but also sets a positive tone for the team’s future endeavors.