Lions News Reports

BREAKING: Detroit Lions to play Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 NFL Season Opener

By W.G. Brady
Inside the Article:

It's confirmed! Last night, we passed along a schedule leak that claimed the Detroit Lions would play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2023 regular season, and that matchup has now been confirmed. According to Jordan Schultz, and confirmed by Ari Meirov, the defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs will open up the 2023 season on Thursday Night, September 7, against the Lions.

Key Points

  • The 2023 NFL regular-season schedule will be released on Thursday night
  • The Lions will open their season against the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football

Why It Matters

Will the Lions be “for real” in 2023? Well, we won't have to wait too long to find out as they will open their season at Arrowhead Stadium against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. After not having a single primetime game in 2022, the Lions have obviously gained some serious respect from the NFL schedule makers.

Detroit Lions may as well get their toughest game over with

When you look up and down the Lions'T home/away opponents for the 2023 season, there is no question about it, their road matchup against the Chiefs is easily their toughest matchup. Arrowhead Stadium is arguably the toughest place to play in the NFL, and they just so happen to have the best quarterback in the league. That being said, the Lions closed the 2022 regular season by winning eight of their final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record, and they will certainly be fired up for this one!

Previous article
Detroit Lions sign WR Antoine Green
