Red Wings News Reports

Breaking: Detroit Red Wings sign Gustav Lindstrom

By W.G. Brady
The 2023 NHL Draft is in the books, and on Saturday at noon, the NHL Free Agency period will begin. That being said, the Detroit Red Wings have already begun announcing the signings of some of their own restricted free agents, including Gustav Lindstrom, who is getting a one-year deal worth $950,000.

Lindstrom By The Numbers

Lindstrom, who is 24, was initially selected by the Red Wings in the 2nd Round of the 2017 NHL Draft. In 36 games with the Red Wings during the 2022-23 season, he scored one goal and had seven assists.

Bottom Line: Surprise?

I have to admit that this signing comes as a bit of a surprise to me as I believed the Red Wings would move on from Lindstrom. That being said, Steve Yzerman is in his position for a reason, and I'm in mine!

Breaking: Detroit Red Wings sign Klim Kostin to multi-year deal

