Michigan State fires Mel Tucker

According to a report from Brett McMurphy, Mel Tucker has been fired as Michigan State‘s head coach. Secondary coach Harlon Barnett will be MSU’s interim coach, while former MSU coach Mark Dantonio is expected to assist in an undefined role. MSU is investigating allegations that Tucker sexually harassed activist/rape survivor, Brenda Tracy, USA Today reported.

What are the Allegations?

As per a report by USA Today on Sunday, Brenda Tracy, a well-known advocate for sexual assault prevention, filed the complaint. In her complaint, Tracy alleges that Tucker sent her gifts, inquired about the possibility of dating if he weren't married, and engaged in inappropriate behavior by masturbating during a phone call without her consent. A hearing to determine whether Tucker violated MSU's sexual harassment policy is reportedly scheduled for Oct. 5 and 6.

Why it Matters

Tucker, who is currently in his fourth season as the head coach of Michigan State, inked a contract extension in November 2021, amounting to approximately $95 million over the span of a decade. This lucrative deal positioned him among the highest-paid coaches in collegiate sports. Notably, Tucker's contract includes a provision that allows the university to terminate his employment with cause, stipulating that such cause could arise from “conduct involving moral turpitude or actions deemed by the university, in its reasonable judgment, to bring about public disrespect, contempt, or ridicule.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Mel Tucker Fired: In a shocking development, Mel Tucker has been dismissed from his position as the head coach of Michigan State. Sexual Harassment Allegations: Michigan State University is currently investigating allegations of sexual harassment made against Tucker by activist and rape survivor Brenda Tracy. Contractual Implications: Tucker, who had recently signed a contract extension in November 2021 worth approximately $95 million over ten years, was among the highest-paid coaches in college sports.

Bottom Line: Tucker Blows It

The firing of Mel Tucker as Michigan State's head coach amidst allegations of sexual harassment by Brenda Tracy has sent shockwaves through the sports world. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the significant consequences that can arise when allegations of misconduct surface, especially in a high-profile coaching position. The upcoming investigation and the scheduled hearing will play a crucial role in determining the ultimate outcome of this deeply concerning situation.