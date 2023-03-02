Breaking: Red Wings Shake Up Roster with Trade of Tyler Bertuzzi to Boston

Moments ago, the Detroit Red Wings informed Tyler Bertuzzi that he had been traded to Boston for a protected first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

As @FriedgeHNIC suggests, Tyler Bertuzzi has been informed he’s been traded to Boston — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 2, 2023

The Detroit Red Wings boldly traded Tyler Bertuzzi to Boston for a protected first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a 2025 fourth-round pick. This move comes after Bertuzzi, and the Red Wings failed to reach a contract extension agreement. Bertuzzi has been a valuable player for the Red Wings, scoring 88 goals and adding 114 assists for 202 points in 305 games during his seven-year career with the team. This season, he has been limited to only 29 games due to multiple hand injuries, scoring four goals and adding ten assists for 14 points. While the trade may surprise some fans, it's a smart move for the Red Wings as they acquire future draft picks that could help the team in the long run.

Key Points

Red Wings Trade Bertuzzi To Boston

Bertuzzi and Red Wings could not reach a contract extension.

Protected first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and a 2025 fourth-round pick.

Trade details:



To #NHLBruins: Tyler Bertuzzi

To #LGRW: 2024 1st Rd Pick, 2025 4th Rd Pick



First to report: @FriedgeHNIC — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) March 2, 2023

Tyler Bertuzzi By The Numbers

