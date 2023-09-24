Brian Branch annihilates Bijan Robinson, has NSFW response to personal foul penalty [Video]

Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Brian Branch annihilates Bijan Robinson, has NSFW response to personal foul penalty

If you happened to tune in for Sunday's game between the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons, you had the opportunity to see the Brian Branch Show. Sure, Branch had a Pick-6 against Patrick Mahomes in Week 1, but his true coming-out party came on Sunday as he absolutely dominated the Falcons.

Though Branch had a handful of big plays during the Lions' 20-6 win over the Falcons, the play that many people are talking about is one that actually drew a penalty flag (though it should not have). That play came in the fourth quarter when Branch absolutely lit up Falcons rookie running back, Bijan Robinson, causing Robinson's helmet to come off.

Branch Don't Care

What may have been even better than the hit was what Branch said about it after the game. Since there is some profanity, make sure the volume is turned down if you are at work or if there are some kids around. If not, CRANK IT UP!

